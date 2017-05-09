Amazon’s Echo Show Essentially Will Be Eyes, Ears Of Your Household

Share this:

Before Alexa can be a truly omnipresent assistant in your home, not to mention take over the world, she needs a face.

Now, she’s one step closer.

Amazon on Tuesday revealed Echo Show, its latest device embedded with Alexa’s artificially intelligent voice. Unlike previous Echo products, including the recently revealed Echo Look, Show will feature a built-in touch screen and video chat functionality.

In an ad posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Amazon frames the device as perfect for phoning your mother while you’re cooking, or checking your baby’s crib when you’re too lazy to get up. However, it’s hard not to view Echo Show as Alexa’s next evolutionary step toward becoming a sweet-talking Skynet.

Okay, the technology isn’t quite ready for world domination, but the foundation is in place.

And considering Amazon someday wants you to hold 20-minute conversations with Alexa, it might not be long before she’s the pillow-talk companion you’ve been looking for.