Amir Johnson Questionable For Celtics In Game 4 Vs. Cavs, Will Undergo MRI

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics could be down a big man Tuesday night as they look to even the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Monday told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn that Amir Johnson is considered questionable for Game 4 after spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder during Sunday’s 111-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Johnson did not practice Monday and will undergo an MRI, per Washburn.

Johnson started Game 3 for Boston but was on the court for just nine minutes. He suffered his injury during the first quarter while battling Cleveland forward Tristan Thompson for positioning under the basket.

So this is not a dirty play unless Olynyk does it #Celtics pic.twitter.com/ofJ8iDa6jw — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) May 22, 2017

Johnson has started nine of Boston’s 16 playoff games, but he’s been ineffective at both ends of the floor, averaging just 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Stevens has been quick to bench the 30-year-old veteran, his 10.5 minutes per game in the postseason ranking 10th among all Celtics players.

Each of the other four Celtics starters played more than 35 minutes Sunday night, with Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart and Avery Bradley all logging 40-plus. Smart and Bradley carried the offensive load in the absence of injured point guard Isaiah Thomas, combining for 47 points as Boston engineered the largest NBA playoff upset in 20 years.

Bradley’s 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Celtics, who trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half. Cleveland now leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 entering Tuesday’s matchup at Quicken Loans Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images