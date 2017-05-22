Andre Dirrell’s Uncle Sucker-Punches Opponent In Wild Scene After Boxing Fight

Share this:

Tweet







Tempers were high after Jose Uzcategui lost Saturday night’s super middleweight title fight after punching Andre Dirrell after the eighth-round bell.

Dirrell’s uncle, Leon Lawson Jr., entered the ring right after the fight and cheap shotted Uzcategui by punching him in the face and the upper body.

Uzcategui is disqualified for hitting Dirrell after the bell…Dirrell's uncle gets into the ring and punches Uzcategui…this is WILD! pic.twitter.com/fXc1LT5BgK — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) May 21, 2017

This story isn’t over. According to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, Lawson “is wanted by police and they don’t know where is.” Rafael also reported that a police complaint was filed by Uzcategui.

Dirrell was asked about the incident and gave the following response:

Dirrell: “I’m very sorry for what my coach has done. But he loves me. That’s my man, that’s my uncle, that’s my brother, that’s my coach." — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) May 21, 2017

Regardless of what happens to Lawson, he probably won’t be working at a major boxing fight anytime soon. In fact, some people are calling for him to be banned from the sport forever.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@TheSportsJunky1