Andre Dirrell’s Uncle Sucker-Punches Opponent In Wild Scene After Boxing Fight

Tempers were high after Jose Uzcategui lost Saturday night’s super middleweight title fight after punching Andre Dirrell after the eighth-round bell.
Dirrell’s uncle, Leon Lawson Jr., entered the ring right after the fight and cheap shotted Uzcategui by punching him in the face and the upper body.
This story isn’t over. According to ESPN’s Dan Rafael, Lawson “is wanted by police and they don’t know where is.” Rafael also reported that a police complaint was filed by Uzcategui.
Dirrell was asked about the incident and gave the following response:
Regardless of what happens to Lawson, he probably won’t be working at a major boxing fight anytime soon. In fact, some people are calling for him to be banned from the sport forever.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@TheSportsJunky1
Powered by WordPress.com VIP