Andrew Benintendi Shines In Red Sox’s 11-7 Loss Vs. Brewers On Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox fell 11-7 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night, but Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi continued to impress.

Benintendi seems to be enjoying batting cleanup in the Red Sox’s lineup. The Red Sox’s rookie went 3-4 with a double and two RBI in Boston’s loss on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo from Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images