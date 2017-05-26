Andrew Hawkins Announces Arrival To Patriots With Hilarious ‘Ballers’ Photoshop

Share this:

Fans of HBO’s “Ballers” might remember the cameos New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola made on the show last season.

New Patriots wideout Andrew Hawkins apparently did, and he repurposed the scene on Twitter celebrate his signing with New England earlier this week.

In the clip, Hawkins, with his face Photoshopped over that of character Ricky Jerret, runs through drills on the beach with Edelman and Amendola to convince them he is Patriots material. Ultimately, they agree and welcome him aboard.

Check it out below, with a warning that it does include some NSFW language.

Hawkins practiced with the Patriots at organized team activities Thursday, wearing No. 16. He faces an uphill climb this summer, as he’ll likely have to either beat out Amendola or have another receiver go down with an injury in order for him to make the 53-man roster.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images