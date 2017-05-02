Antonio Garcia Film Review: What Patriots Can Expect From Athletic, Undersized Tackle

Share this:

The New England Patriots used their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on a defensive end. They used their second on an offensive tackle who looks like a defensive end.

That’s the first thought that comes to mind when you watch Antonio Garcia, who starred at left tackle at Troy despite carrying fewer than 300 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame. With his slender hips and outstanding athleticism, he looks at first glance like he should be rushing passers, not protecting them.

Yet Garcia’s weight rarely held him back at the college level. He was an incredibly effective pass blocker, playing more than 900 offensive snaps as a senior without allowing a single sack. This came after he allowed three sacks as a junior in 2015 and 2 1/2 as a sophomore in 2014.

A former high school basketball player, Garcia is adept at keeping edge rushers in front of him and using their momentum to his advantage. His feet are lightning quick, allowing him to effectively neutralize speed rushes.

That quickness is evident in the running game, too.

Take this example from Troy’s narrow loss to eventual national champion Clemson early in the 2016 season. On a jet sweep to his side, Garcia gets to the second level and delivers a perfect cut block on a Tigers linebacker, freeing up an extra 5 or 6 yards for the ball-carrier.

Garcia’s skinnier frame does have its drawbacks, however. Lacking elite lower body strength, he seldom overpowered defenders, which sometimes resulted in plays like this:

Against the bigger, stronger defensive linemen he’ll see at the NFL level, this could become an issue.

Garcia weighed in at 302 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, which would make him the smallest offensive lineman on the Patriots’ roster outside of 6-foot-3, 295-pound center David Andrews. Speaking in a conference call with reporters Friday shortly after New England selected him 85th overall, Garcia said he’s “comfortable anywhere between 300 and 315 (pounds).”

Adding mass and strength will be a priority this summer for the 23-year-old, who should have the benefit of playing behind proven starters Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon as a rookie. Regardless, there’s plenty to like about Garcia’s game, which he described as “physical, athletic (and) just nasty.”

