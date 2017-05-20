Are Cavs Mocking Celtics On Twitter Morning After Game 2 Blowout Win?

Share this:

Are the Boston Celtics’ struggles in the Eastern Conference finals now a laughing matter?

That seems to be the case Saturday after the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a provocative message on Twitter, the morning after their blowout win over the Celtics in Game 2. The photo features forward J.R. Smith and center Tristan Thompson appear laughing at the caption.

Cleveland raced to a 2-0 series lead with the 130-86 rout.

The loss was the Celtics’ worst postseason setback in 22 years and second-heaviest of all time.

Most already are counting Boston out of NBA Finals contention, but it’s probably too soon for Cleveland to start laughing about it.

The teams will meet at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night at Quicken Loans Arena in Game 3.

