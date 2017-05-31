Are Klay Thompson’s New Shoes Somehow Uglier Than Stephen Curry’s?

Share this:

Klay Thompson finally has one-upped Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry. Or, in this case, “one-downed.”

Curry, as we all know, released a pair of incredibly bland Under Armour shoes last year that your dad (or a professional golfer) would love. Well, apparently Thompson saw Curry’s vanilla kicks and decided to release an even uglier shoe.

Behold, the Anta KT2 “Chase:”

In honor of @KlayThompson and the Warriors reaching the NBA Finals, @AntaAmerica unveils the KT2 "Chase" available now pic.twitter.com/alvDCnW6yn — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) May 30, 2017

We’ll admit: At least these things are a little more exciting than Curry’s monochrome kicks. But the white/black coloring splattered with random swaths of gold isn’t exactly awe-inspiring. And the rainbow-colored tongue, well, we’re not sure what’s going on there.

The questionable design won’t stop Thompson from wearing these kicks — which retail at a cool $120 — throughout Golden State’s NBA Finals “three-match” with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s too bad, because we kind of liked Klay’s color scheme from earlier in the playoffs.

Klay Thompson in the Anta KT2 tonight vs. Utah #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oSf7nAw0cZ — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) May 5, 2017

