Are Klay Thompson’s New Shoes Somehow Uglier Than Stephen Curry’s?

Klay Thompson finally has one-upped Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry. Or, in this case, “one-downed.”
Curry, as we all know, released a pair of incredibly bland Under Armour shoes last year that your dad (or a professional golfer) would love. Well, apparently Thompson saw Curry’s vanilla kicks and decided to release an even uglier shoe.
Behold, the Anta KT2 “Chase:”
We’ll admit: At least these things are a little more exciting than Curry’s monochrome kicks. But the white/black coloring splattered with random swaths of gold isn’t exactly awe-inspiring. And the rainbow-colored tongue, well, we’re not sure what’s going on there.
The questionable design won’t stop Thompson from wearing these kicks — which retail at a cool $120 — throughout Golden State’s NBA Finals “three-match” with the Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s too bad, because we kind of liked Klay’s color scheme from earlier in the playoffs.
H/t to SB Nation
Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images
