A’s Ryon Healy Destroys Fan’s Phone With 446-Foot Home Run At Safeco Field

Boston Red Sox fans might want to watch out if they plan on being at Oakland Coliseum for the team’s upcoming series against the Athletics.

The A’s earned a 9-6 win over the Mariners in Seattle on Tuesday, and they first took the lead in the second inning, when Oakland third baseman Ryon Healy hit a two-run moonshot that traveled an estimated 446 feet into the upper deck at Safeco Field. But it came at a price for the A’s, as Healy’s home run managed to smash a fan’s phone.

@Athletics can you guys please buy me a new phone your 2 run shot broke mine pic.twitter.com/tsWVbvSrPw — Peter Johnson (@MeatPie97) May 17, 2017

But there’s a happy ending to the story, as the Athletics agreed to get Peter Johnson a new phone. They even included a GIF of Healy to make up for it.

@MeatPie97 Well, it looks like we owe you one. DM us your email and address. pic.twitter.com/j8UWn3gj02 — #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) May 17, 2017

The best part might be the video of the home run, though. You can see a person who appears to be Johnson throw his hands in the air after the ball lands in the stands. Your browser does not support iframes.

The Red Sox travel to Oakland on Thursday to begin a four-game series with the A’s. Fans probably should keep their phones in their pockets, just in case.

