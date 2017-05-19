Athletics’ Jed Lowrie Reminisces About Playing In Red Sox Organization

Share this:

Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie is looking forward to playing a four-game series against his former team, the Boston Sox Red Sox.

Lowrie spent seven years in the Red Sox organization with the latter four seasons on the big league roster.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Lowrie before game one on Thursday, and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images