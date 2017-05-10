Soccer

Atletico Madrid Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

by on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 9:52AM
There’s only one likely winner in the battle of Madrid.

Atletico Madrid will host Real Madrid on Wednesday at Vicente Calderon Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. Real Madrid leads 3-0 on aggregate goals thanks to last week’s first-leg victory. Atletico Madrid must score early and often in order to block its crosstown rival from reaching the Champions League final.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid online.

When: Wednesday, May 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

