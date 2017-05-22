Avery Bradley’s Game-Winner Seals Celtics’ Game 3 Comeback Vs. Cavs

Share this:

Avery Bradley said “I know I’m going to bring it” when asked about Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals following his team’s 44-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 on Friday night.

The Boston Celtics guard certainly brought it in Game 3, as he hit the game-winning shot with 0.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to complete a 21-point comeback and secure the win at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday night.

What a game! AB for the win: pic.twitter.com/mYwWad9X43 — KWAPT (@KWAPT) May 22, 2017

Bradley scored 20 points with four assists in 42 minutes. He and Marcus Smart, who had a team-high 27 points, led the Celtics offensively with superstar guard Isaiah Thomas out for the rest of the playoffs with a hip injury.

