Ben Simmons’ Sister Rips LaVar Ball, Demands Brother Dunks On Lonzo Ball

The Philadelphia 76ers expect Ben Simmons to take care of business in the 2017-18 season, but his sister wants him to handle her personal grudge on the court.

Simmons’ sister, Olivia, used Twitter on Thursday to blast LaVar Ball and tell her brother to dunk on Lonzo Ball when they meet next season in the NBA.

I hope my brother dunks on lonzo ball so hard next year that his daddy runs on the court to help him up……… — Olivia Simmons (@livvalice) May 18, 2017

Hey @Lavarbigballer can I get some women's leggi….. oh wait u don't cater to everyone. You're a marketing genius. — Olivia Simmons (@livvalice) May 18, 2017

I'm thinking it'll be a top 4 play if his dad isn't at the game……. but an all time greatest moment if papa is there — Olivia Simmons (@livvalice) May 18, 2017

Olivia Simmons’ salvo came in the aftermath of LaVar Ball’s controversial appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” in which he declared he doesn’t market his Big Baller Brand apparel to women and also was completely dismissive of the show’s co-host, Kristine Leahy.

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, missed last season due to a foot injury.

LaVar Ball’s words have raised expectations for Lonzo ahead of his rookie season. Olivia Simmons might have raised the stakes for her brother with just a few Tweets.

