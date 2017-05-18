Ben Simmons’ Sister Rips LaVar Ball, Demands Brother Dunks On Lonzo Ball

The Philadelphia 76ers expect Ben Simmons to take care of business in the 2017-18 season, but his sister wants him to handle her personal grudge on the court.
Simmons’ sister, Olivia, used Twitter on Thursday to blast LaVar Ball and tell her brother to dunk on Lonzo Ball when they meet next season in the NBA.
Olivia Simmons’ salvo came in the aftermath of LaVar Ball’s controversial appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” in which he declared he doesn’t market his Big Baller Brand apparel to women and also was completely dismissive of the show’s co-host, Kristine Leahy.
Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, missed last season due to a foot injury.
LaVar Ball’s words have raised expectations for Lonzo ahead of his rookie season. Olivia Simmons might have raised the stakes for her brother with just a few Tweets.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
