Best Kentucky Derby Photos: Tom Brady, Julian Edelman And More

The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby is in the books and Always Dreaming trotted away with the title Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs.

But aside from the horse racing, one of the most exciting aspects of the Derby is the collection of celebrities. This year’s running did not disappoint, as several athletes and celebs including Tom Brady, David Ortiz and Julian Edelman showed up for the event.

With that said, here are some of the best photos from this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Came to watch the 🐎 and ran into the 🐐#kentuckyderby A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on May 6, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

Burgers and horses… hey 12 @tombrady A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on May 6, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Let's Always Go. A post shared by Danny Amendola (@dannyamendola) on May 5, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Amazing day #thegreats @tombrady @julianedelman #therunfortheroses A post shared by Jerry Rice (@thejerryrice80) on May 6, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Tom Brady