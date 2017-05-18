Between The Tackles: How Gisele’s Comments About Tom Brady Could Impact Patriots

Share this:

Gisele Bundchen opened up a whole can of worms Wednesday when she said New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, her husband, suffered a concussion last season. It has yet to be determined just how big that can of worms was, however.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava talked about how Bundchen’s comments could affect Brady and the Patriots on this week’s episode of the “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images