Between The Tackles: Making Sense Of LeGarrette Blount’s Odd Patriots Tender

LeGarrette Blount’s New England Patriots career appeared over two days ago. Now? Maybe not.

The Patriots reportedly placed the seldom-used May 9 tender on the veteran running back Wednesday, meaning he’ll continue to count toward New England’s compensatory pick formula.

What does that mean for Blount’s job prospects? And what is the Patriots’ endgame here?

Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava tried to answer those questions in more in the latest episode of “Between the Tackles.”

