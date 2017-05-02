Bill Belichick Doesn’t Look Amused By Human Disco Ball Photobomber

Share this:

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Linda Holliday often shares the New England Patriots coach’s softer side on her Instagram, but even she could only get a half-smile out of Belichick after they got photobombed.

The couple stepped out for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s “Hot Pink Party” in Boston on Monday, and it looks as though it was quite the celebration based on Holliday’s photos. Besides the bright decor, the party apparently featured a person dressed up as a disco ball, which Holliday loved.

However, it doesn’t appear Belichick felt the same way, as he looked less than amused by the photo op with the silver-clad woman.

Who doesn't love a sparkling dancing disco ball?!? #BCRF #HotPinkParty #BeTheEnd PS Thanks to the fabulous @ikramgeben for the face glam 💋 A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on May 1, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Belichick doesn’t really strike us as the dancing type, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images