Bill Belichick Releases Statement On Receiver Michael Jackson’s Untimely Death

Former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday morning. Jackson was 48 years old.

Jackson was one of Bill Belichick’s first draft picks as a head coach. Belichick selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 1991 NFL Draft while head coach of the Browns. The New England Patriots head coach released a statement on Jackson’s passing.

Statement from #Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the passing of former WR Michael Jackson: pic.twitter.com/fUGqWOcYoO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2017

Jackson caught 353 passes for 5,393 yards with 46 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. His best season came in 1996, when he caught 76 passes for 1,201 yards with a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

Belichick coached him in Cleveland from 1991 to 1995.

