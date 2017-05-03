NBA

Bill Belichick Takes Time Off To Enjoy Celtics-Wizards Game 2 At TD Garden

by on Tue, May 2, 2017 at 10:32PM
4,659

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a little time off from looking at undrafted free agents to attend the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards second-round NBA playoff game at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Belichick was spotted a few times on the jumbotron, and TNT showed him during the third quarter.

Belichick has gone to quite a few Celtics games this season. His players are regulars, too. James White, Rob Ninkovich, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore are among the many Patriots who have been to a C’s playoff game this spring.

The Celtics defeated the Wizards in overtime of Game 2 thanks to Isaiah Thomas’ 53-point performance.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

