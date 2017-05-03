Bill Belichick Takes Time Off To Enjoy Celtics-Wizards Game 2 At TD Garden

Share this:

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a little time off from looking at undrafted free agents to attend the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards second-round NBA playoff game at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Belichick was spotted a few times on the jumbotron, and TNT showed him during the third quarter.

Bill Belichick is holding a coaches meeting at the Celtics game. Matt Patricia is there and I think that's Steve Belichick. pic.twitter.com/TxFtXgqb50 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 3, 2017

Belichick has gone to quite a few Celtics games this season. His players are regulars, too. James White, Rob Ninkovich, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore are among the many Patriots who have been to a C’s playoff game this spring.

The Celtics defeated the Wizards in overtime of Game 2 thanks to Isaiah Thomas’ 53-point performance.

