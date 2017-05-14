Bills Rookie Nathan Peterman Trying To Ignore Tom Brady Comparisons

Share this:

Being compared to Tom Brady normally is a good thing, but Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman isn’t paying attention to the noise.

The Bills fifth-round pick already has drawn comparisons to the New England Patriots quarterback as ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that Peterman “has Brady-esque potential.” And while that comparison is unfair to both Peterman and Brady, the former Pittsburgh Panthers signal-caller is trying to tune out any talk comparing him to the greatest of all time.

“I don’t really compare myself to anybody,” Peterman told the Buffalo News. “I think I’ve had a good background. I’ve been taught very well, but there’s always things to improve on, so coming in here, it is a new offense. I’m just soaking up every word (quarterbacks coach David Culley and offensive coordinator Rick Dennison) have been saying, and just trying to learn it as fast as I can.”

While Tyrod Taylor is expected to be the Bills starting quarterback for the 2017 season, Peterman could challenge Cardale Jones and veteran T.J. Yates for the backup position.

No matter where he ends up on the Bills’ depth chart, Peterman will begin his NFL career along way from Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images