NFL

Bills Tweet Touching Message To Chris Berman After Wife’s Tragic Death

by on Wed, May 10, 2017 at 12:16PM
2,215

Tragedy struck the Berman family Tuesday afternoon, and the sports world is rallying to support them.

Katherine Berman, the wife of ESPN personality Chris Berman, died in a fatal two-car crash Tuesday, one day before Chris’ 62nd birthday. In a touching gesture Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills released a statement offering their condolences to Berman and his family.

Berman long has had an affinity for the Bills, as evidenced by one of his most famous catchphrases, “Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.”

Berman’s current and former ESPN colleagues, as well as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, also reacted with sympathy Wednesday morning upon hearing the news of Katherine Berman’s death.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN