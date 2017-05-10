Bills Tweet Touching Message To Chris Berman After Wife’s Tragic Death

Share this:

Tragedy struck the Berman family Tuesday afternoon, and the sports world is rallying to support them.

Katherine Berman, the wife of ESPN personality Chris Berman, died in a fatal two-car crash Tuesday, one day before Chris’ 62nd birthday. In a touching gesture Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills released a statement offering their condolences to Berman and his family.

The Buffalo Bills are circling the wagons more than ever for Chris Berman and his family today.https://t.co/aa7nkbiVNi pic.twitter.com/jbuzVmwmWd — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 10, 2017

Berman long has had an affinity for the Bills, as evidenced by one of his most famous catchphrases, “Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.”

Berman’s current and former ESPN colleagues, as well as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, also reacted with sympathy Wednesday morning upon hearing the news of Katherine Berman’s death.

Our hearts are heavy at ESPN as we report the tragic news that Kathy Berman, wife of Chris Berman, was killed in… https://t.co/H4umf58LTh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2017

We all have deepest sense of sorrow for our great friend. I'm sick about this terrible loss in their lives https://t.co/MepB98QrxI — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) May 10, 2017

There are times when words are obviously insufficient. Thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family today. Unimaginably sad. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 10, 2017

Devastating. Chris Berman lost his wife of 33 yrs yesterday in a car crash. May you rest in peace, Kathy. Pls say a prayer for Boom & family — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) May 10, 2017

Prayers with Chris Berman over the loss of his wife. Unimaginable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 10, 2017

