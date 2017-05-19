Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2017 Live Stream: Watch Preakness Opening Race Online

Share this:

The 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes is Saturday, but the weekend actually kicks off with the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

The race includes many of the top 3-year-old fillies, who’ll be competing for a purse of $250,000, and begins Friday at 5 p.m. ET. The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, the Kentucky Derby’s Kentucky Oaks and the Belmont Stakes’ Acorn Stakes are the three big races of the year for fillies.

Here’s how you can watch the race online.

When: Friday, May 19, at 5 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images