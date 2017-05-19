Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Results: Actress Picks Up First Win In Photo Finish

Share this:

This a big week at Pimlico Race Course, and it got underway in exciting fashion Friday with a photo finish at the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Actress came in at 12-1 odds and was able to narrowly edge out 5-1 favorite Lights of Medina, with Corporate Queen taking third.

Here are the payouts for the Preakness Stakes warm-up race, and someone could have made a lot of money with a superfecta win.

The 142nd Preakness will take place Saturday as Always Dreaming looks to win the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown after winning the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

