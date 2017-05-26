Bleacher Report Roasts Celtics With Banner Video After Cavs Move On To NBA Finals

Share this:

To say the Boston Celtics had a bad Eastern Conference finals would be an understatement.

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Celtics 135-102 in Game 5 on Thursday night, and they outscored Boston by 103 total points in the four games they won. However, the C’s were the only team the Cavs didn’t sweep in this year’s NBA playoffs, so Bleacher Report apparently thought Boston might find some solace in that.

While the video was pretty savage, the Celtics likely won’t lose too much sleep over it. Boston was the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season and played pretty well in the playoffs otherwise.

Oh, and the Celtics have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft in June, thanks to the Brooklyn Nets, so they should be A-OK this offseason.