Blues Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

The St. Louis Blues have lived to fight another day.

The Blues fended off the Nashville Predators on Friday, earning a 2-1 win in Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series to keep their postseason hopes alive. But St. Louis still trails the series 3-2 and faces a tall task Sunday afternoon, as it must beat Nashville on the road in Game 6 to force a Game 7 on Tuesday.

The Predators have won both games at Bridgestone Arena in this series by a combined score of 5-2.

Here’s how you can watch Blues vs. Predators online.

When: Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images