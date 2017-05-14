NHL

Bobby Ryan’s Overtime Goal Lifts Senators To Game 1 Win Vs. Penguins

by on Sat, May 13, 2017 at 10:37PM
The Ottawa Senators are one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Senators took Game 1 of their Eastern Conference final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime Saturday thanks to Bobby Ryan. The winger gained control of the puck near the blue line, and he used his speed to create distance from the Pittsburgh defense before putting a shot past Penguins netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.

Impressive.

With the win, the Senators now own a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

