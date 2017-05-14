Bobby Ryan’s Overtime Goal Lifts Senators To Game 1 Win Vs. Penguins

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators are one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Senators took Game 1 of their Eastern Conference final series against the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime Saturday thanks to Bobby Ryan. The winger gained control of the puck near the blue line, and he used his speed to create distance from the Pittsburgh defense before putting a shot past Penguins netminder Marc-Andre Fleury.

Bobby Ryan hits the jets and wins the ECF opener in OT pic.twitter.com/rGSeBbBymY — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 14, 2017

Impressive.

With the win, the Senators now own a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images