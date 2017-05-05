Boston Celtics Among 17 Teams To Participate In ‘NBA 2K’ Esports League

Share this:

If you’re good enough at “NBA 2k”, you soon could have the chance to take your talents to the parquet at Causeway Street.

No, you won’t be signing on to get a forearm shiver from Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre, but you could be squaring off against a different breed of temperamental competitors — gamers.

That’s because the Boston Celtics are one of 17 teams that will participate in the NBA 2K esports league, the NBA announced Thursday. Each team involved is signed on for three years at about $750,000, according to ESPN.

The NBA 2K esports league announced today that 17 #NBA teams will participate in its inaugural season, set to debut in 2018! pic.twitter.com/OWZtnuLwuz — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2017

A joint project between the NBA and “2K” developer Take-Two Interactive Software, the esports league is the first to be operated by one of the United States’ four major pro sports leagues.

“This is the first step in what promises to be an extraordinary league, bringing together the world’s best gamers and showcasing elite competition on an international stage,” NBA 2K esports league managing director Brendan Donohue said in a statement, via ESPN.

First announced in February, the NBA 2K esports league will debut in 2018 and will put gamers through a recruit process similar to what NBA players must endure.

Participants will take part in a virtual combine and draft, which they hope will result in them being one of five gamers picked by each team. Once selected, they’ll play in a regular season that culminates in a playoff, which NBA commissioner Adam Silver indicates could take place at actual NBA arenas.

Although the league is the first of its kind, it likely won’t be the last, as the NHL has expressed desire to start its own esports league.

