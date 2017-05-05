Boston Celtics Release Statement About Isaiah Thomas’ Busted-Up Mouth

Share this:

Yes, Isaiah Thomas jacked up his mouth in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series with the Washington Wizards. No, he did not break his jaw.

The Celtics released the following statement Friday detailing the injuries Thomas suffered Sunday at TD Garden.

“As a result of a collision that occurred in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Washington Wizards, Isaiah Thomas sustained multiple front teeth injuries including a complete fractured tooth and two other subluxed/shifted teeth that required extensive oral surgery to stabilize. He did not suffer a fractured or broken jaw.

Thomas is currently wearing a four-piece temporary bridge that cracked after being re-injured. This necessitated a replacement at halftime during Game 3 of the series. The spanning bridge is necessary to protect and stabilize the injuries. Members of the Celtics medical staff anticipated the need to replace the temporary bridges, and are prepared at any time to do so. Thomas will receive a permanent bridge at a future date.”

The statement is in line with what Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said earlier in the day in response to a report that Thomas suffered a fractured jaw.

Thomas, who scored 33 points in Game 1 and 53 more in Game 2, was limited to just 13 points Thursday night as the Celtics dropped Game 3 in Washington. Boston leads the best-of-seven playoff series 2-1.

