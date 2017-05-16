Boston Fans Should Like Celtics’ Chances Of Winning NBA Draft Lottery

Share this:

The NBA Draft Lottery is Tuesday night, and the Boston Celtics have the best chance to end up with the number one pick.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck will represent Boston at the NBA Draft lottery, and is the only owner representing their team.

The Celtics will not have a pick lower than number four, and they have a pretty good chance of landing the first overall pick.

For more on Boston’s chance to win the lottery, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.