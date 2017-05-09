Boston Is North America’s Fourth-Best Baseball City, Per Arbitrary List

Share this:

Inhabitants of St. Louis, San Franciso and Chicago must really love their baseball teams. How else could Boston fall so far?

FOX Sports’ Dieter Kurtenbach ranked the 13 best Major League Baseball cities Tuesday, putting Boston in fourth behind the three aforementioned cities. While Kurtenbach acknowledged his rankings stem from an inexact science, at least he had the good sense to recognize Boston’s permanent place near the top of lists like these.

“The city lives and dies with the Red Sox, though they also live and die with the Bruins, Celtics, and Patriots,” he wrote about Boston. “The post-curse reinvention has been … interesting, to say the least … but there’s no way Boston will ever fall out of the top 5 of this kind of list.”

Good save.

Here’s FOX Sports’ top 10 baseball cities:

10. Los Angeles

9. Detroit

8. Toronto

7. Cincinnati

6. New York

5. Baltimore

4. Boston

3. Chicago

2. San Francisco

1. St. Louis

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images