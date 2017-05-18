Boston’s Bullpen Was Lights Out In Red Sox’s 5-4 Win Vs. Cardinals

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 in extra innings Wednesday night to sweep the short two-game series.

Red Sox outfielder Chris Young delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the 13th inning to score Mitch Moreland for the game-winning run.

The Red Sox bullpen was instrumental, and perhaps the biggest story in Boston’s win, as mentioned by Rick Porcello after the game.

To hear Porcello credit the bullpen after the game, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images