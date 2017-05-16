Bradley Beal Commits Oscar-Worthy Flop During Wizards Vs. Celtics Game 7

Share this:

Bradley Beal’s flop in Monday’s Game 7 wasn’t quite as ridiculous as his one from earlier in the Eastern Conference semifinal series, but it still was pretty cringe-worthy.

The Wizards guard added another lowlight to his flopping reel with quite the acting job during the first half of the Boston Celtics’ matchup with Washington at TD Garden. Avery Bradley came over to set a pick, and Beal took it from there.

Come on Bradley 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBctjtwzMj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 16, 2017

That was Oscar-worthy. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart, who has had some flopping issues of his own, came up with a potential game-changing block in the first half.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images