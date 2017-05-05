Bradley Beal Commits Ridiculous Flop, Earns Foul In Celtics-Wizards Game 3

Share this:

Tweet







When Bradley Beal’s time in the NBA comes to an end, he could find a second career in Hollywood.

The Washington Wizards guard showcased his acting chops in Game 3 of his team’s second-round NBA playoff series Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

As Isaiah Thomas advanced the ball, Al Horford set a screen for the Celtics guard, which Beal evaded with a ridiculous flop. The officials bought Beal’s act hook, line and sinker and issued a foul on behalf of Horford.

Bradley Beal with the most athletic flop of all time. pic.twitter.com/4VAO228pk1 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 5, 2017

All things considered, it was a rough night for Boston at the Verizon Center.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images