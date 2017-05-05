Bradley Beal Commits Ridiculous Flop, Earns Foul In Celtics-Wizards Game 3

When Bradley Beal’s time in the NBA comes to an end, he could find a second career in Hollywood.
The Washington Wizards guard showcased his acting chops in Game 3 of his team’s second-round NBA playoff series Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.
As Isaiah Thomas advanced the ball, Al Horford set a screen for the Celtics guard, which Beal evaded with a ridiculous flop. The officials bought Beal’s act hook, line and sinker and issued a foul on behalf of Horford.
All things considered, it was a rough night for Boston at the Verizon Center.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
