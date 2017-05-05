Boston Celtics

Bradley Beal Commits Ridiculous Flop, Earns Foul In Celtics-Wizards Game 3

by on Thu, May 4, 2017 at 9:58PM
3,036

When Bradley Beal’s time in the NBA comes to an end, he could find a second career in Hollywood.

The Washington Wizards guard showcased his acting chops in Game 3 of his team’s second-round NBA playoff series Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

As Isaiah Thomas advanced the ball, Al Horford set a screen for the Celtics guard, which Beal evaded with a ridiculous flop. The officials bought Beal’s act hook, line and sinker and issued a foul on behalf of Horford.

All things considered, it was a rough night for Boston at the Verizon Center.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN