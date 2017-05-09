Brandin Cooks Gives His Initial Impression Of Working With Tom Brady

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s difficult to upgrade over working with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, but somehow wide receiver Brandin Cooks managed to find a way.

Cooks played with Brees since being drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Now he’s working with five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady after being traded to the New England Patriots.

“It’s amazing,” Cooks said. “Amazing.”

Why?

“I think you can answer that,” Cooks said. “I’ll let you be the judge of that. He’s just an awesome quarterback. I’m glad to have the opportunity to be able to play with him. …

“His attention to detail and how focused he is, I look at him, and I try to thrive forward to be just like that. Obviously the game on TV, he’s amazing, but to see him in person and his study habits is awesome.”

Cooks already is working closely with Brady and his backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett during the Patriots’ offseason workout program. The real practices begin in two weeks with organized team activities.

“We’re (getting a lot of time) with the quarterbacks,” Cooks said. “Every day it seems like we’re out there with them. Getting used to the three quarterbacks is what it’s been and getting used to their terminology — not just their play, but how they say things.”

Cooks will be able to match up against Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler again during OTAs and minicamp this spring. Cooks got the best of Butler when the Saints and Patriots competed in joint practices in the past.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports