Brandon Jennings Throws Serious Shade At Paul Pierce In Since-Deleted Tweet

Paul Pierce’s final day as an NBA player generally was a celebration of the forward’s legendary career. But Brandon Jennings didn’t feel like joining the party.

The Washington Wizards guard apparently was on Twitter on Sunday as the Utah Jazz bounced Pierce’s Los Angeles Clippers from the playoffs in Game 7 of their first-round series. And while players across the league expressed their admiration and respect for the longtime Boston Celtic, Jennings decided to come out of left field with this haymaker in the wee hours of Monday morning:

Jennings deleted I guess but how corny is this… pic.twitter.com/HK5ufBa5ll — #BostonFan 2.0 (@BostonF4N) May 1, 2017

Jennings quickly deleted the tweet, but this appears to be a shot at Pierce for getting a season-long farewell tour despite *only* winning one NBA championship.

Of course, Pierce’s résumé extends far beyond his ring: He’s been named to 10 All-Star teams, is the second-leading scorer in Celtics history and ranks 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. There’s also the fact that Jennings has played on four teams in the last two seasons and never has made an All-Star team, so he’s not exactly in position to decide who should or shouldn’t receive a farewell tour.

Jennings and the Wizards have bigger fish to fry, too, as they trail the Celtics 1-0 in their second-round series after dropping Game 1 in Boston on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images