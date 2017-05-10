Breaking Down Winners, Losers Of 2017 NFL Offseason As Summer Nears

Share this:

The first snap of the 2017 NFL season still is months away. When it comes to the offseason, however, it’s the fourth quarter.

Some teams have gone above and beyond to bolster their roster for the upcoming season, while others have sat on the sideline and done very little to improve.

It’s important to keep in mind that “winning” the offseason doesn’t guarantee success. In fact, splashy offseason moves sometimes turn out to be ill-advised in hindsight, especially given the heightened expectations that come with handing out large contracts and/or making big trades.

That said, The Sports Daily looked at the moves made across the NFL this offseason and compiled a list of winners and losers as we inch toward the summer.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images