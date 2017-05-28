Brian Johnson Literally ‘Walks Off’ After Stellar Outing For Red Sox

Share this:

Brian Johnson had just become the first Boston Red Sox pitcher since Pedro Martinez to throw a complete-game shutout in his Fenway Park debut. So, how did he celebrate the momentous occasion?

By grabbing his backpack and walking back to his hotel, of course.

Johnson, who was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket right before Sunday’s appearance against the Seattle Mariners, was spotted casually strolling down Yawkey Way toward his nearby hotel shortly after Boston’s 6-0 win. In fact, the 26-year-old right-hander went relatively unnoticed aside from a few Red Sox fans who tracked him down to ask for autographs.

Watch Johnson discuss his big outing and see footage of the pitcher “walking off” after the victory in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images