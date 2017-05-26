Brock Holt Being Shut Down For ‘Foreseeable Future’ Until Symptoms Subside

Share this:

Tweet







Brock Holt’s recovery process is at a crossroads.

The Boston Red Sox utility man has been out since he was places on the disabled list on April 22 due to vertigo symptoms. He went on a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, but the Red Sox now are shutting him down for the “foreseeable future” since the symptoms still haven’t faded.

Brock Holt won't be returning until he's symptom free. Farrell: "We're going to hold him out of playing for the foreseeable future." — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 26, 2017

Holt saw head trauma specialist Michael Collins on Thursday, and this decision was made based on his recommendation.

Brock Holt saw a head trauma specialist yesterday. Recommendation was to shut down from playing for the foreseeable future. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 26, 2017

After visit with Michael Collins in Pittsburgh, Brock Holt will be shut down for the foreseeable future until symptoms totally fade. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) May 26, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images