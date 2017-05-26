Boston Red Sox

Brock Holt Being Shut Down For ‘Foreseeable Future’ Until Symptoms Subside

by on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 5:25PM
2,321

Brock Holt’s recovery process is at a crossroads.

The Boston Red Sox utility man has been out since he was places on the disabled list on April 22 due to vertigo symptoms. He went on a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket, but the Red Sox now are shutting him down for the “foreseeable future” since the symptoms still haven’t faded.

Holt saw head trauma specialist Michael Collins on Thursday, and this decision was made based on his recommendation.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN