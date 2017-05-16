Brock Holt Suffers A Setback In Rehab Start For Triple-A Pawtucket

Share this:

Things have taken a turn for the worse for Boston Red Sox utility utility player Brock Holt.

Holt has been dealing with symptoms of vertigo as a result from a previous concussion and had to be removed in the middle of a rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox desperately need help at third base and Holt could have been that guy before this most recent setback.

To hear Red Sox manager John Farrell give an update on Holt, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

