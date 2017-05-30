Bruins Sign Prospect Anders Bjork To Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will welcome another promising prospect into the fold next season.

The Bruins on Tuesday signed forward Anders Bjork to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2017-18 season, general manager Don Sweeney announced. The news means Bjork will forgo his senior season at Notre Dame and join the B’s organization this fall.

Boston selected Bjork 146th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, but the Wisconsin native elected to play at Notre Dame. He spent three seasons with the Fighting Irish and was one of the best players in the country last season, tallying 52 points on 21 goals and 31 assists in 39 games played while being named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top Division I player. Bjork’s efforts helped lead Notre Dame to its first Frozen Four appearance since 2011.

The 20-year-old also suited up for Team USA at the 2017 IIHF World Championships, appearing in five contests. SB Nation recently ranked Bjork as the 23rd-best NHL prospect at the NCAA level.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images