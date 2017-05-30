Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland Suspended For Roles In Giants-Nationals Brawl

Share this:

Major League Baseball has made its decision regarding Monday’s wild brawl between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals at AT&T Park.

Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper, who charged the mound after being hit by a Hunter Strickland pitch in the eighth inning, received a four-game suspension, while Strickland was penalized for six games.

Both players are expected to appeal their penalties, which include undisclosed fines and were announced Tuesday evening.

It was one of the best baseball brawls we’ve seen in a while, but it’s going to cost both players.

