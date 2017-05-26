Buccaneers Coach Apologizes For Team’s ’28-3′ Twitter Jab At Falcons

Share this:

Tweet







The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent Twitter ablaze with their mocking of the Atlanta Falcons’ Super Bowl LI collapse, but Tampa Bay’s head coach wasn’t too amused with the social media antics.

The Buccaneers official Twitter account tweeted at the Falcons on Monday reminding their NFC South rival of the 28-3 lead Atlanta blew in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. While many viewed the tweet as a humorous jab, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter labeled it “unprofessional.”

“I want to assure on behalf of the Bucs organization that I apologize for whatever that was supposed to be that went out on social media yesterday,” Koetter told reporters Thursday, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Greg Auman. “That’s not what our organization is about and that was totally unprofessional and not smart on our part, whoever was responsible for that. Heck, we want to be playing in the Super Bowl and we were sitting on our butt while they were playing. So we’ve got no room to make fun of anyone in the Super Bowl whether they won or not.”

While the tweet wasn’t a flat-out roast, it featured a well-timed photo with painfully ironic jersey numbers.

This isn’t the first social media jab the Falcons have received since Feb. 5, and it certainly won’t be the last.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images