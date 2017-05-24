Bucs’ Reminder To Falcons About Super Bowl LI Collapse Is Subtly Brilliant

Share this:

The Atlanta Falcons might insist they’re over their heartbreaking Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots, but the rest of the NFL isn’t going to let them live it down.

The Falcons found that out the hard way during what started out as a harmless Twitter exchange with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the Bucs tweeted out an advertisement for their new fidget spinner, their NFC South rivals retorted with some friendly trash talk.

To which Tampa Bay’s account responded with a seemingly innocent photo.

Wait a minute, is that No. 28 Vernon Hargreaves III fist-bumping No. 3 Jameis Winston? And wait… Didn’t the Falcons blow a 28-3 third-quarter lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI?

This is well played by the Bucs — although we should note that they may have taken a page out of the Carolina Panthers’ playbook.

Of course, not everyone picked up on the joke, which led to a terrific exchange between Tampa Bay’s account and a pair of fans.

Expect the friendly competition to continue between Atlanta and Tampa Bay, who play twice this season beginning November 26 and could contend for the division title. Also, expect the internet to continue to remind the Falcons that they blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl.

