‘Destiny 2’ Gameplay Revealed During Bungie Studios Live Stream Event

If “Destiny” fans weren’t already excited for Sept. 8, they probably are now.

The first gameplay footage of “Destiny 2,” the highly anticipated sequel to 2014’s “Destiny,” was revealed Thursday during a Live Stream event put on by Bungie Studios. Although the game’s reveal trailer certainly generated a lot of buzz, it didn’t show actual gameplay. Today’s event, though, gave gamers what they’ve been waiting for.

“Destiny 2” doesn’t come out until the fall, so a lot could change between now and then. However, if this footage offers any indication, it’s that this sequel might very well surpass the original, at least in terms of combat.

The game will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Sadly, that means Nintendo Switch will be left out of the party.