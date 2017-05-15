Bus Carrying 26 Children Crashes On Interstate Highway 95 In Maryland

Share this:

A scary incident Monday morning forced parts of Interstate Highway 95 in Havre de Grace, Md., to close.

A commuter bus carrying 30 people, including 26 children, overturned on the highway north of Baltimore, leaving at least 25 injured, according to Maryland State Police, via CBS News. At least one child and one adult, both critically injured, were transported to a nearby hospital by Medevac.

Other passengers were transported by paramedics, and no fatalities have been reported, according to CBS News.

#Breaking: Tour bus from Philly area crashes on I-95 in Maryland https://t.co/RvsVULxOdb pic.twitter.com/lddkoDre3J — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) May 15, 2017

As you can see, both the hill and the guardrail on the right side of the highway suffered damages.

The crash reportedly caused caused significant traffic delays for much of the morning.

A major accident is impacting southbound I-95, just south of Cecil County. pic.twitter.com/tgHC0qeMpm — MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) May 15, 2017

The cause of the crash currently is under investigation, according to CBS News.