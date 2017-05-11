Cam Newton’s Birthday Music Video Might Make You A Little Bit Jealous

Share this:

All Cam Newton wants for his 28th birthday is to remind you how much better his life is than yours.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback celebrated his birthday Thursday by releasing a video showcasing an apparent vacation in some warm-weather paradise where he appears to have zero cares in the world while dancing, swimming and playing volleyball with some friends.

And making things even better is the video is set to 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song” which really ties the whole thing together.

į THÅNK GØD för thįš DÅŸ❕ »Ł1VË x ŁØVË x ₽RÅŸ« (rëpëât) #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #įŁØVËlįfë😜 #27wâšÅmâjörŠTËPför28 A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on May 11, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Tough life.