Canelo Alvarez Vs. Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. Live Stream: Watch Catchweight Fight Online

There is a big fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Canelo Alvarez will go toe-to-toe with Julio Caesar Charvez Jr. in the 164.5-pound catchweight bout.

Alvarez comes in as an overwhelming favorite with a record of 48-1-1, including 34 wins by KO. He has won six straight fights since suffering his only loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

Chavez Jr. has spent the last five years of his professional career dealing with drug suspensions and missed weights but has a record of 50-2-1, with 32 of those victories coming by way of KO.

The winner of this bout likely will step into the ring with Gennady Golovkin next.

Here’s how you can watch Alvarez vs. Chavez Jr. online.

When: Saturday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: Canelo-Chavez.com

