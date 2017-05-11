Capitals’ Season Ends In Heartbreak (Again) With Loss Vs. Penguins In Game 7

Share this:

For the third season in a row, the Washington Capitals’ once promising Stanley Cup chances were dashed with another second-round exit.

The Capitals had the Pittsburgh Penguins right where they wanted them — at home in Game 7 after winning two straight elimination contests — but they couldn’t even muster a goal in a 2-0 loss at Verizon Center. With the win, the Penguins won the best-of-seven series 4-3 and moved on to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Ottawa Senators.

The Penguins’ first goal came off the stick of Bryan Rust at 11:11 in the second period.

And with goals hard to come by, a soft strike from Patric Hornqvist past Braden Holtby in the third period only added insult to injury for the home squad.

This edition of Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin goes to “Sid the Kid.”

