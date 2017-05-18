Driver Who Killed One, Injured 22 In Times Square Has History Of DWI

UPDATE (Thursday at 1:55 p.m.): Authorities now say the crash left one dead and 22 injured, and the driver has two prior arrests for DWI, The Associated Press reports.
ORIGINAL POST: The New York Police Department doesn’t believe Thursday’s incident in Times Square was an act of terrorism.
A red Honda Accord sedan was traveling the wrong way on Broadway in New York at roughly noon Thursday, drove onto the sidewalk and struck multiple pedestrians before hitting a pole at 45th Street, Reuters reports.
“Everybody was just running, everyone was concerned for their lives,” a witness told WCBS-TV, via Reuters.
Witnesses reportedly say one victim was covered by a bloody blanket after the incident, presumably dead. The New York Fire Department also confirmed at least 13 people sustained injuries as a result of the accident.
Police are believed to have the driver in custody, though his identity hasn’t yet been released
Powered by WordPress.com VIP