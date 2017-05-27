Carson Smith Eager To Return To Red Sox Following Tommy John Surgery

Share this:

If all goes according to plan, Boston Red Sox fans soon will get to see relief pitcher Carson Smith in action in the big leagues.

The right-hander only has pitched in three games for the Red Sox after Boston acquired him in a trade with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2016 season. But he told NESN’s Guerin Austin on Saturday prior to the Sox’s matchup with the Mariners at Fenway Park that he hopes to face hitters next week before starting a rehab stint.

Hear what else Smith said about his recovery, as well as his memories in Seattle, in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

